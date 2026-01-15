“Icy Inferno” Bonfire Night returns to the city of Ammon

Ammon, ID (KIFI) - Returning for the 5th year, the "Icy Inferno" Bonfire Night will offer a night of celebration for Ammon residents this weekend. Residents in the area are encouraged to drop off their live Christmas trees at McCowin Park, where they'll fuel a large community bonfire this Saturday, featuring prizes, activities, and fireworks.

The city of Ammon is accepting live, undecorated, and unwrapped trees now through this Saturday at McCowin Park. The festivities will begin at 6 PM, with Ammon firefighters lighting the trees at 6:30 PM.

Many giveaways are being offered at this year's celebration. With a wide variety of events and prizes to win, some of the evening's lucky winners will walk away with a new Star Wars LEGO set from Brick & Minifigs, AirPods 4, a two-hour limousine service from Blacknight Limousine, and 2 tickets to see the musical "Guys and Dolls" at Centerstage Theatre.

For more information on the event schedule, location, and prizes, visit the City of Ammon's official Facebook page.