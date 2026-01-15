Tactical standoff near Lane Clark Rest Area shuts down U.S. 26

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has blocked off a portion of U.S. Highway 26 east of Ririe due to a tactical incident involving a wanted suspect who has barricaded themselves in the Lane Clark Rest Area.

BCSO has blocked the highway from the Lane Clark Rest Area to Antelope Creek Road. Deputies and tactical teams are currently on the scene.

Drivers are being directed to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. No further details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Local News 8 will provide more details as they become available.