Two men arrested for masked burglary and aggravated battery on local homeowner

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two Idaho Falls men were arrested late Wednesday night after an alleged masked burglary at a Bonneville County home, where they're accused of attacking the homeowner with a hammer.

Brian A. Grimes, 19, and Kaden R. Taylor, 23, are currently being held in the Bonneville County Jail on felony charges of burglary and aggravated battery following the violent encounter in the 9000 South block of 5th West.

Law enforcement was called to the area just after 10 PM on January 14, 2026. Earlier that night, police say the homeowner’s doorbell camera alerted him to a pair of masked men attempting to open his front door.

The victim later told the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office that he went outside to confront the men and was attacked from behind. One of the men reportedly struck the homeowner in the back of the head with a hammer.

The victim fought back until he was able to retreat into his home to retrieve a handgun and fired several rounds toward the men as they ran back to a vehicle and sped away.

After inspecting his property, the homeowner discovered a trailer had been broken into, and several items were missing. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies and an Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

The homeowner quickly told the deputies he'd been in a property dispute over the contents of the trailer with Ryan Hubble, an Idaho Falls resident who was already in jail at the time of the burglary.

In a press release, Sgt. Bryan Lovell noted that in a jail video call, logged shortly before the attack, Hubble provided the victim’s name and address to another man. Through these recordings, the investigators identified Grimes as a primary suspect and immediately began searching for his vehicle.

Later that night, around 11:40 PM, Sgt. Lovell says a BCSO deputy spotted Grimes' vehicle travelling on Sunnyside Rd. near Nathan Dr and pulled him over in a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, law enforcement identified Taylor as the passenger and spotted masks and clothing in the vehicle that matched the victim’s description. Police also recovered tools and items suspected of being stolen from the trailer from the car.

While Grimes and Taylor were booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the most immediate charges, the Sgt. Lovell says deputies are continuing to investigate, and additional potential charges against other individuals involved are pending.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges mentioned are allegations based on reports provided by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.