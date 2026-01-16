Clear skies and patchy fog moving into the weekend

Drier weather and warm days with frigid nights will continue into the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and light winds. High pressure overhead is keeping the inversion in place. With the high pressure in place, we'll see some overnight pockets of freezing fog. Air quality will also decrease on Friday and over the weekend.

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SUNDAY:

WHAT - Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to

trap pollutants.

trap pollutants. WHERE - Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN - Until noon MST Sunday.

IMPACTS - Periods of air stagnation have led to the buildup of pollutants near the surface.

On Friday morning, patchy, dense freezing fog is expected before noon. Most of this patchy fog will be denser and linger around the Magic Valley area for most of the morning. Mostly sunny for the afternoon, with a high near 35°. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Overnight low temperatures are back to around 17°. We'll see some single-digit lows this evening in the Eastern highlands and Western Wyoming area.

Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 36°. Light and variable wind. Sunday's forecast also calls for clear skies and high temperatures in the lower 40s in some valleys. There is a possibility of snow and wet weather returning to our area by late next week.