Driver uninjured in rollover crash near Jefferson Lake

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 32-year-old driver escaped without injury after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Jefferson Lake late Thursday night. The crash drew a large police response to the area visible from U.S. highway 20.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place just after 10:00 PM at 441 N. 4000 E., about half a mile from the lake. Despite the significant police response at the scene, officials confirmed the driver was not hurt.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of the rollover.

