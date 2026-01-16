Driver uninjured in rollover crash near Jefferson Lake
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 32-year-old driver escaped without injury after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Jefferson Lake late Thursday night. The crash drew a large police response to the area visible from U.S. highway 20.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place just after 10:00 PM at 441 N. 4000 E., about half a mile from the lake. Despite the significant police response at the scene, officials confirmed the driver was not hurt.
Investigators have not yet released the cause of the rollover.