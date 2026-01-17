Icy Inferno Heats Up Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Over one thousand people in the community of Ammon gathered at McCowin Park for the 6th annual "Icy Inferno" where the fire department sets a massive pile of used Christmas trees from the past holiday on fire.

This year had the largest pile of Christmas trees yet, with over 500 trees burnt tonight. They were dropped off throughout the week at the McCowin Park. This year also included the largest firework show following the bonfire lighting. Almost two thousand people crowded into the park to feel the warmth of the bonfire, enjoy some good food and watch the fireworks.

Guests enjoyed many vendors offering food, hot drinks and treats. There were also raffles put on by many vendors, led by name sponsor Lookout Credit Union.

MC for the event and radio host Shaggy said, "Here is the biggest bonfire you've ever seen in your life, it is a ton of fun. And if that wasn't enough, fireworks on top of that! To have a great bonfire and fireworks in the city of Ammon here in McCowin Park, what more could you want?"

Ammon Parks and Rec worked with the City of Ammon to put on the anticipated event. "It's a cold night in the middle of January, post holidays and we kind of just get to have some fun and get together and have a good time," said Randall Miller, Director of Ammon Parks and Rec.

The Ammon Fire Department made sure everyone kept a safe distance from the fire, and that it was both lit and put out safely.