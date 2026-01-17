Idaho-Falls native filmmaker screening his award-winning documentary around Eastern Idaho

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) - Get ready for an adventure next week as award-winning Idaho filmmaker Dusty Hulet brings his riveting documentary “Bears of Durango” to screens across eastern Idaho. Audiences will have a rare opportunity to experience the wild drama of human-bear encounters and the quest for conservation, all through Hulet’s captivating lens.

Dusty Hulet set out to uncover the reality of what happens when wildlife and expanding communities intersect. His documentary, featured over 800 times on PBS, takes viewers deep into the mountains of Southwest Colorado to witness this dynamic firsthand.

Dusty Hulet, "Bears of Durango" Filmmaker

His nature documentary, "Bears of Durango," explores the real-life relationship between people, researchers, and black bears in southwest Colorado. The film provides an inside look at the challenges and discoveries faced by scientists and locals as they navigate coexistence with these formidable animals.

It all started in 2011, when Colorado Parks and Wildlife set out on a groundbreaking scientific adventure to uncover why encounters between people and black bears were skyrocketing. Spearheaded by the passionate Dr. Heather Johnson, a team of dedicated wildlife researchers spent six thrilling years trekking rugged terrain, tracking bears, and unraveling the mysteries behind these escalating confrontations—all against the backdrop of Colorado’s rapidly changing landscapes.

"Bears of Durango" will screen at the Paramount Theatre in Idaho Falls this upcoming Wednesday, with additional showings in Ashton and Island Park on the 22nd and 23rd. The screenings highlight Hulet's commitment to fostering community conversations about wildlife and land use.

To register for tickets to a screening and learn more about "Bears of Durango", visit their official website here.