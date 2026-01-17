‘It’s just not affordable:’ Idaho Democratic Party Chair outlines major concerns for the Legislature

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea speaks with Local News 8.

BOISE, Idaho – As the Idaho Legislature kicks off for 2026, Local News 8 is interviewing the Idaho Democratic and Republican Party Chairs about their top priorities this session.



Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea outlined some of the Democrat party’s goals and reacted to Governor Brad Little’s State of the State address in an interview on Friday.



“Idaho Democrats are very concerned about what we're seeing happen with the budget and the expressed priorities,” she said. “There is a big hole in our budget because of deep revenue cuts that were made last year. And instead of, you know, patching those holes, it seems that the Republicans supermajority seems to want to roll ahead with a budget that cuts critical services.”



She cited $450 million of “permanent revenue cuts” passed in 2025 by the Republican supermajority.

“This includes a $50 million voucher scheme that is going to send dollars out the door with zero accountability to subsidize tuition at private, religious, and for-profit schools,” Necochea said. “At the same time that we have a $100 million funding gap for special education in your local neighborhood school. So it's just not affordable.”

Necochea also listed recently discarded mental health treatment programs and cuts to therapy for children with disabilities among her chief concerns.

“These are just really crucial things that are not really optional if we're going to have a society where everyone has a chance to succeed,” she said.

Necochea said Democrats are gearing up for a major battle to protect Medicaid expansion in the state.



“Medicaid expansion is the best investment in our budget because we put in $1 and then we get to draw down at $9, and that means we get to cover 90,000 people in Idaho who face low wages but don't have jobs that offer health coverage,” she said.

The Idaho Democratic Chair said her party is fighting to bring down the cost of living.



“We want families who put in the work to be able to pay their utility bills, put a roof over their head and make sure their neighborhood school is strong, and it's going to make sure that their kids are going to be set up to do the same for the next generation,” she said.



Local News 8 will continue our coverage of the 2026 Legislative session.



We are reaching out to hear from Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon next week.