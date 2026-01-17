National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Hosts MLK Day Brunch

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration earlier this morning. This year's celebration was a brunch in the student union building at Idaho State University.

The program included guest speakers like Pocatello Mayor Mark Dahlquist. The guests enjoyed a breakfast buffet following the program honoring Dr. King's legacy.

There was also a reading of the joint proclamation between the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, announcing that next week has been named "Martin Luther King Jr. Week" and activities will continue throughout the holiday week.

Mayor Dahlquist told us it's important the community honor his legacy. "He had so many wonderful ways for going about promoting justice and we need that in our communities today," he said. "He promoted community activeness and serving the community and as Mayor of Pocatello, that's something I can try to promote with our public."

Dahlquist also said that in order to have a welcoming community, everyone needs to take part in caring for their neighbors and focusing on kindness.

"We all need to be united," Dahlquist said. "I am the mayor for all and today is a symbol of that being the utmost important for a leader to carry out and act upon."