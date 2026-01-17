Protesters Gather on Broadway Bridge Speaking Out Against Wars

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A small group of the Young Democrats of Bonneville protested on the Broadway Bridge today. Their signs read anti-war slogans as well as those claiming the Trump Administration is not helping those in economic distress.

One protester explained why the group gathered today, saying, "We're out here against all those wars. We don't want to have World War III. We feel that Trump's actions are very reckless and he's not doing the people any favors."

"People are struggling in this economy right now, and we're asking for that money to be brought to the polls instead of just trying to fight these endless wars," he said.

Many protesters had signs reading against dictatorship, one read "Rejecting Kings Since 1776." Today's protest in Idaho Falls is one of many that have occured across the US over the past several weeks.