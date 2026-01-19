Charlie Kirk’s widow calls for an end to “undue delay” in murder case

SALT LAKE, Utah (KIFI) — Erika Kirk has filed a formal motion pushing for a speedy trial for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering her husband, Charlie Kirk. The filing alleges that Robinson and his defense are intentionally stalling the criminal justice process.

In the motion filed last week, Kirk cited the Utah Code, which guarantees the victims of a crime the right to a "speedy disposition" of charges and protection from "unwarranted delay" caused by the defendant.

"Nobody believed in the importance of the United States Constitution more than Charlie Kirk. And although the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process," states Kirk's motion.

"The Defendant in this case is entitled to a fair trial, and he must be given one, but he is not entitled to cause undue delay to the criminal justice process," it continued.

Kirk's motion was filed on January 16, the same day Robinson's defense team attempted to disqualify the Utah County Attorney’s Office from the case. At the hearing, Robinson's attorneys argued that because the daughter of a deputy county attorney attended the rally where Charlie Kirk was fatally shot, the Office should not be allowed to try the case due to a conflict of interest.

This argument was met with sharp criticism from Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray, who characterized the motion as a "stalling tactic," as reported by Fox 13 in Salt Lake.