ISU and Pocatello community march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Dozens are expected to gather in Pocatello on Monday to march in honor of Martin Luther King Day. The longstanding tradition at Idaho State University brings the campus and Pocatello community together in a march and a day of service.

All are welcome to join the event, which begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Reed Gym parking lot. From there, the group will march to the Jensen Concert Hall within the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Organizers have ensured the event is accessible to all, providing transportation for individuals requiring accommodations during the route and offering hot cocoa for marchers at the conclusion of the walk.

Afterwords, Jensen Concert Hall, attendees will transition to a formal program featuring remarks from ISU President Robert Wagner. The ceremony will also include a live musical performance and a curated panel discussion focused on the significance of the civil rights movement and its modern applications.

Afterwards, the group will gather at the Jensen Concert Hall for a formal program featuring remarks from ISU President Robert Wagner.

Later this week, on January 21, the Bengal community is invited to participate in a service project in the Pond Student Union from noon to 1 p.m. Students will be making cards for residents at the Veterans Home and other local care facilities.

From January 22nd to 24th, the Bengal Movie Theater will feature several screenings of the historical drama Selma. Evening showings are scheduled for 7 p.m., with an additional matinee on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tickets are free for ISU students, $2 for faculty, staff, and children under 12, and $3 for the general public.