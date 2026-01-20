How much tech is too much? Idaho hunters debate proposed legislation

By: Abby Wilt

Published: 10:24 PM MST January 18, 2026

BOISE, Idaho (KTVB) — Idaho Fish and Game is proposing new regulations to the Idaho legislature this session that would restrict hunters' use of advanced technology during big game season, after concerns about advancements in hunting equipment.

The regulations stem from recommendations provided by a group of 23 hunters, bear baiters, trappers, long-range shooters and wolf hunters, who advised Fish and Game on fair hunting practices in Idaho. After a public comment period, the agency is now presenting the proposal to state lawmakers.

The proposed rules would restrict four main technologies from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31: drones, night vision equipment, thermal imaging optics and transmitting trail cameras. Hunters would not be able to retrieve animals after their death using these technologies.

Under the proposal, hunters would be completely prohibited from using drones for scouting or hunting big game animals. Night vision and thermal imaging technology could not be used for scouting, hunting or retrieval of big game animals. Transmitting trail cameras would be banned on federal, state or local land for big game hunting and scouting, though Idahoans could still use them to monitor private property and photograph wildlife.

The proposals have drawn mixed reactions from Idaho hunters.

Michael La Course, who has hunted in Idaho since 2012, said he understands the rationale behind some restrictions but worries excessive regulations could diminish both the enjoyment and practicality of hunting.

"I can see, in a sense, where they're coming from," La Course said.

La Course said he agrees with the elimination of drones, but would like to still use thermal imaging and trail cameras.

"Thermal imaging makes it a lot easier to find your animal just because you can literally walk past it 20 yards," La Course said. "If you lost the blood trail, you would never find it, and you have to circle and circle. If you have thermal vision, [you] will be able to recover them."

La Course said some regulations are necessary to protect wildlife but expressed concern about overregulation.

"If we are starting to restrict more and more, it's going to hurt us in the long run," La Course said. "It is very important to preserve that way of life."

Idaho Fish and Game told KTVB they will not comment on pending legislation, and it has not yet been introduced to the legislature.