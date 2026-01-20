Pocatello seeks public input on city entryway and roadway redesign

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho — Starting today, January 20, the City of Pocatello is inviting community members to provide feedback on proposed landscape redesign options for city entryways and roadways throughout the city.

The City’s Planning & Development Services Department, in consultation with The Land Group, is seeking input on designs intended to improve the appearance of key corridors while reducing water use and wildfire risk through waterwise and firewise landscaping practices. The public comment period will remain open through January 30.

“This feedback will help guide future beautification efforts for our city’s roadways and entryways,” said Jim Anglesey, Pocatello’s Long-Range Senior Planner. “The goal is to enhance the City’s appearance while selecting landscaping better suited to our semi-arid environment. These designs will be used as funding becomes available to support landscape and irrigation improvements at various locations across the city.”

Community members can view proposed locations and design concepts and submit feedback online at: pocatello.seamlessdocs.com/f/PDSlandscapeconcepts

This project supports multiple goals identified in the City’s Comprehensive Plan. More information about Comprehensive Plan 2040 is available at: pocatello.gov/DocumentCenter/View/318/Comprehensive-Plan-2040-PDF

The project was made possible through a Western State Fire Manager’s Grant administered by the Idaho Department of Lands. The grant-funded effort focuses on reducing fuels along roadways and interstates by redesigning adjacent landscaping to better align with local environmental conditions. The proposed designs will be implemented as funding becomes available to support landscape and irrigation improvements at various locations throughout the city.

For more information about the project, please contact Jim Anglesey at 208-234-6514 or janglesey@pocatello.gov.