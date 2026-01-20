Rexburg to open new indoor ice rink following “amazing” private donation

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Rexburg is excited to welcome a new attraction to town. They are introducing a new ice skating rink for hockey, figure skating, and recreational skating.

"We are always, you know, just wanting more things to do in the wintertime. And so this is one more event. And like this winter, it's been tough to get out and do cross-country skiing or skating because of the weather," said Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill. "And this being an indoor facility, it's all climate-controlled. And so you go in there, and the ice is beautiful and perfect, and people are having a great time."

A private individual built the ice rink on city land at Riverside Park. He had an agreement with Rexburg that they could operate the facility for up to 25 years or donate it. That person chose to donate it in less than 2 years to the city.

"I can just tell you, I've been here 20 years and saving for these types of capital facilities, especially for recreation, is almost impossible," said Matt Nielson, CFO for the city of Rexburg. "To be quite frank, it's an amazing donation to think that somebody privately built this facility and donated it to the Rexburg. You know, really, to the residents of Rexburg to be able to continue to use it for many years to come."

The mayor says a grand opening is planned for sometime in February.