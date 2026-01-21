Blind Woman Advocates for Change in Blackfoot

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -- Angelina Quilimaco became completely blind as an infant and can only sense slight shadows. That reality makes everyday tasks more complicated — especially something like crossing a busy road.

For Quilimaco, crossing Highway 91 wasn’t just intimidating; it was dangerous.

Asking for Safer Crossings

Quilimaco often needed to cross the highway near her home. Her friend April Mills, who works with the Commission for the Blind, encouraged her to reach out to the city and ask for help.

Mills recommended requesting HAWK signals — adaptive crosswalk signals that use audio cues to let pedestrians know when it’s safe to cross, helping people navigate intersections more safely.

Two Years of Work Pay Off

After two years of patience and persistence, the signals are now up and running, thanks in part to Scott Murphy, Blackfoot’s Street and Sanitation Superintendent.

"It's nice to do something to help people. I mean, other than potholes and regular maintenance, it's nice to get a positive thing going," says Murphy.

Gratitude for a Hometown Helper

Quilimaco was excited to finally meet the man who helped make her request a reality.

"It means the world to me. I was going to make them cookies, but I ran out of time, and so I just made them all thank you cards,” she said.

A Moment Years in the Making

Mills, who has worked with Quilimaco for more than a decade, says this moment reflects years of determination.

"It's been a long need, but Angelina just had the courage to be vulnerable and ask for help. And then she had the tenacity to follow through," Mills said.

Benefits for the Entire Community

According to Mills, this particular crossing is also heavily used by students walking to school. That means the improvements will benefit people of all ages for years to come — not just those who are blind, but also older adults, children, and anyone navigating the busy roadway.

Encouraging Others to Speak Up

When asked what advice she would give to others hoping to create positive change, Quilimaco keeps it simple.

"I would tell them keep pushing until it happened, because it will. If you advocate for yourself enough and you speak out and say what you need."

One Request, Lasting Impact

Quilimaco’s request didn’t stop at just one intersection. As Blackfoot began installing HAWK signals, the Idaho Transportation Department decided they'd also add two more — turning one voice into four safer crossings.

Those signals are now active at Meridian and Bergner, as well as Parkway and Bergner — proof that when someone speaks up, the impact can reach far beyond a single crosswalk.