Life Before Dinosaurs: The Museum of Idaho’s new prehistoric exhibit opens January 31

The following is a news release from the Museum of Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Starting January 31, the Museum of Idaho invites visitors to step far deeper into prehistory with the opening of Life Before Dinosaurs: Meet the Permian Monsters, a fascinating traveling exhibition that explores a largely forgotten chapter of life on Earth.

Long before dinosaurs appeared, the Permian world was ruled by a strange and formidable cast of creatures. Saber-toothed, mammal-like predators stalked the land. Sharks with spiral teeth cruised ancient seas. Giant insects dominated the skies. This exhibition journeys back 290 million years to meet these early “monsters” and uncover how they lived, hunted, and ultimately vanished.

Exhibit images courtesy of Gondwana Studios

The Permian world came to an abrupt and devastating end in what scientists call the Permian-Triassic mass extinction, often referred to as “The Great Dying.” Roughly 90 percent of all species on Earth were wiped out in a geologic instant, likely triggered by extreme global warming caused by massive volcanic eruptions. This catastrophic event cleared the way for the rise of dinosaurs and reshaped the future of life on the planet.

Life Before Dinosaurs: Meet the Permian Monsters brings this dramatic story to life through a powerful blend of science and art. Visitors will encounter fossil casts, full-size reconstructed models, and immersive environments that recreate Permian seas and landscapes. The exhibition also features striking new paleo-art by award-winning artist Julius Csotonyi, offering a vivid window into a world rarely seen.

Hands-on elements make the experience fun and engaging for all ages, including interactive dig pits and interpretive displays that explain not just what these creatures were, but why their disappearance changed the trajectory of life on Earth forever.

The exhibition is produced by Gondwana Studios and includes a variety of resin cast fossil skeletons, scientifically accurate life-size 3-D models, animatronic creatures, large-scale murals, and more.

Museum members will receive the first look during a special Member Preview on Thursday, January 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. Memberships can be joined or renewed now to enjoy unlimited access and exclusive benefits at museumofidaho.org/membership.

Life Before Dinosaurs: Meet the Permian Monsters opens January 31 at the Museum of Idaho. For hours, ticket information, and membership details, visit museumofidaho.org.

Exhibit dates: January 31 – September 6

To schedule a school field trip, click HERE.

For more information, visit museumofidaho.org/beforedinos