Six displaced after overnight apartment fire in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Six people lost their homes last night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Pocatello.

The fire was first called in just after 11 PM from an apartment at 335 North Hayes Avenue. Only 4 of the 6 apartments were occupied at the time, and all 6 residents evacuated safely, according to Kim Stouse, public information officer for the Pocatello Fire Department.

"We reached out to the American Red Cross, and they're working to connect them to resources, as well as the landlord who put them up in the day's inn last night," said Stouse. "The tenants are now working with the Red Cross and the landlord to get long-term placement."

Pocatello firefighters reportedly worked through the night to knock down the fire. However, due to multiple remodels, Stouse says the blaze experienced multiple flare-ups throughout the night. Firefighters confirmed that all levels of the fire and hot spots were suppressed by 7 AM, Wednesday morning.

Stouse says fire investigators are currently on the scene, investigating the origin of the blaze.