State lawmakers set public forum on invasive “Eagle Rat” surge spike in Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — In response to a spike in sightings of invasive Norway rats across Southern Idaho, state lawmakers are hosting a public forum to address the rise in pests.

Homeowners in Eagle and the surrounding Treasure Valley have reported a significant uptick in rodent activity within garages and yards. Pest control experts say the invasive pests are frequently found along irrigation and canal lines.

"While these rats are currently concentrated in the Treasure Valley, experts warn they will continue to spread across Idaho if not addressed," Senator Carrie Semmelroth warned in a press release.

The concerns extend beyond property damage. Pest control experts warn that the growing rodent problem carries an increased public health risk.

“Most of your rats are going to carry some sort of disease, especially the two major ones. It's going to be Hantavirus, which carries flu-like symptoms, and Leptospirosis, which attacks the liver,” Tim Hall of Vertex Pest Control said in an interview with KIVI.

Senator Semmelroth, along with state agencies and local experts, will host a forum to discuss practical solutions and explore how to protect local homes and businesses. The forum will take place on Thursday, January 22, from 3 to 4 PM at the Idaho Statehouse. It will be livestreamed.