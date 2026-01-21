SWAT Team deployed to Wayan following disturbance on Jackknife Road

UPDATE:

WAYAN, Idaho (KIFI) — Local News 8 has received confirmation from Sgt. Byran Lovell reported that there have been multiple deaths at the remote home along Jackknife Road near Etna, Wyoming.

ORIGINAL:

WAYAN, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident at a remote home along the Idaho-Wyoming border on Wednesday, after a 911 call reporting a disturbance possibly involving weapons drew a large-scale police response to the area.

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the BCSO SWAT team, was activated shortly after 8:00 a.m. to respond to the property located on Jackknife Road near Etna, Wyoming. Witnesses in Idaho Falls reportedly saw dozens of police vehicles driving northbound on Yellowstone Hwy as they responded to the remote location.

"Currently the scene is safe and there is no danger to the public. While Detectives investigate the incident the Jackknife Rd. is closed from the State Line Rd. at the Wyoming border to the west," Sgt. Lovell said in a press release.

Details surrounding the response are limited. The identities of any suspects involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 has a reporter on the scene and will provide more details throughout the day.