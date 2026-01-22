Staff illnesses force temporary closure of Hazel Stuart Elementary

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As a result of a significant number of staff absences due to illnesses and other unavoidable circumstances, Hazel Stuart Elementary has been closed today, Thursday, January 22. Superintendent Doug McLaren announced the decision Wednesday night, saying the overwhelming number of staff absences has left the school unable to open.

"Despite exhaustive efforts to secure coverage and adjust staffing, we are unable to ensure appropriate instruction, student supervision, and support services," stated the announcement.

While the district did not specify the illnesses affecting Hazel Stuart Staff, the closure comes amid one of the worst cold and flu seasons to sweep through the Gem State in three decades.

Highlighting D60's priority to keep students in school, Superintendent McLaren emphasized that, due to unforeseen staffing limitations, the district could not ensure student safety or meet their needs, leading to the temporary closure.

McLaren optimistically estimated that the illnesses would run their course over the weekend. D60 expects to resume normal operations on Monday, January 26. For updates on the closure or more information, click HERE.

