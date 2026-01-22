Vending for love: Students launch “Date Machine” at BYU-Idaho

The Date Machine co-founders Carter Felt and Donovan Strader are matching couples with a vending machine in Rexburg.

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The romance is sparking in Rexburg, just in time for Valentine’s Day.



Two student entrepreneurs at Brigham Young University-Idaho have invented “The Date Machine” – a vending machine with date kits that come with ready-to-use activities, icebreaker questions, and a complimentary dessert or dinner – all at an affordable price.



“It's the best dating experience in all of the world, in my opinion," said Donovan Strader, co-CEO of The Date Machine. "... They're supposed to be more creative than normal date nights."

From spa night to fancy dinners, treasure hunts to blind-deaf cooking, and birthdays to fake proposals, this machine is popping with creative outings for a first date or a couple’s night on the town.



“We've sold over 200 date kits,” reports co-CEO Carter Felt.

The machine offers a unique opportunity to liven up the dating routine in Rexburg.

“I think that the guys here in Rexburg tend to be slacking a little bit or, you know, not being so original when it comes to dates,” said student Audrey Scheiner. “So I think that, like, by adding that [machine], like, they can step up their dating game, you know?”



The machine’s creators partnered with ten local businesses to offer a dessert or dinner in each package.



The coupons include local favorites Kainoa's Hawaiian Grill, Cupbop, Millhollow Restaurant, Taco Time, The Bowl Place, The Cookie Place, Pick Me Up Drinks, Jamba Juice, Snake River Soda, and Homestead Bowling.



“I had a blast doing this. It was an adventure map one," said Date Machine customer Kyle Nelson. "It was like a treasure map. … It took us on a walk around town and ended up at Mill Hollow and gave us coupons for free sandwiches.”

The “Date Machine” isn’t just for students. Couples young and old can make it a date night by visiting the machine in the lobby of the Cedars at Hemming Village in Rexburg.

“You want to go on a date, want to find your eternal spouse?” Felt said. “Come here, and we will find it for you.”