Celebrating 65 Years of Broadcasting: Governor Brad Little proclaims Jan. 23 as “KIFI Local News 8 Day”

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Today marks a historic milestone for the region’s airwaves. January 23, 2026, officially marks the 65th anniversary of KIFI Local News 8, celebrating over six decades of dedicated service to southeast Idaho and western Wyoming.

Local News 8 Day

In honor of this achievement, Idaho Governor Brad Little has officially proclaimed January 23, 2026, as "KIFI Local News 8 Day." The declaration honors the station’s unwavering commitment to excellence in broadcast journalism, providing essential coverage in news, weather, and sports.

Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw also provided a local proclamation, inviting residents to recognize the station’s "long history of impactful service and continued essential contributions informing generations past, present, and future across our community."

Pioneering the Airwaves

KIFI first aired on January 23, 1961, as an NBC affiliate. At the time, the station broadcast at 316,000 watts, making it the most powerful television station in the state of Idaho. For its first 44 years, KIFI-TV was owned by the Brady family, the longtime publishers of The Post Register.

Our station’s history and legacy have been defined by several "firsts" and major transitions for the region.

1962: Local News 8 became the first station in Idaho to broadcast a live remote sporting event, telecasting a basketball game from Reed Gym at Idaho State University.

1967: KIFI led the way again by becoming the first Idaho station to transition to color broadcasting.

Looking Ahead: A Year-Long Celebration of Local Storytelling

While today is about looking back, the celebration is just beginning. Throughout 2026, Local News 8 will feature a series of special reports reflecting on the people, places, and pivotal stories that have shaped our station and Southeast Idaho over the last 65 years. Join us on Thursday nights throughout 2026 for our special celebratory coverage.