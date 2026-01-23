Gov. Little signs proclamation recognizing Community Risk Reduction Week across Idaho

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — State leaders and fire service professionals from across Idaho gathered at the State Capitol in Boise on Jan. 20, 2026, as Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation recognizing Community Risk Reduction Week, reinforcing a statewide commitment to prevention-focused public safety. Idaho Falls Fire Department Fire Marshal Scott Grimmett attended the proclamation signing in support of these statewide efforts, reflecting the department’s continued commitment to applying Community Risk Reduction principles locally.

The proclamation underscores Idaho’s emphasis on prevention, preparedness, and coordinated public safety efforts and supports the work of the Idaho Community Risk Reduction group, led by Meridian Fire Department community risk reduction manager Carly Shears.

During the ceremony, Shears outlined the intent and purpose of Community Risk Reduction and emphasized the importance of proactive, data-informed strategies to reduce risk before emergencies occur.

“Community Risk Reduction is the process fire departments use to identify risk before tragedy occurs and to take intentional action to reduce it,” Shears said. “As Idaho continues to grow, Community Risk Reduction provides the strategic framework and mindset shift from reactive to proactive.”

This year’s Community Risk Reduction message focuses on the five Es: Education, Engineering, Enforcement, Economic Incentives, and Emergency Response. Together, these elements form a comprehensive approach that ensures prevention efforts are not isolated programs, but coordinated strategies that reduce risk before, during, and after emergencies.

Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, bringing increased call volume, higher population density, expanding development, and growing wildfire risk in the wildland-urban interface. At the same time, fire departments are facing staffing and budget limitations while emergencies become more frequent, complex, and severe. Community Risk Reduction provides a framework for addressing these challenges through collaboration, planning, and prevention.

This recognition by Gov. Little reinforces Community Risk Reduction as a foundational element of modern fire service work statewide. In Idaho Falls, that commitment is carried out through the Fire Prevention team, which applies data-driven strategies to reduce risk and help protect the community before emergencies occur.

Additional information and resources related to Community Risk Reduction Week are available at crrweek.org.