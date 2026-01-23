Monumental ‘Snowscapes’ return for Idaho Snow Sculpting Championship

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – A wintery "Snowscapes" wonderland will be on full display in downtown Driggs Saturday.



“What better thing to do during cold weather than make snow sculptures?” said Ralph Mossman, one of the original founders of the snow festival, now in its 14th year.



More than 10 huge snow sculptures tower above guests, the compilation of hundreds of hours of work by local artisans and teams hailing from as far away as Michigan and Wisconsin.

After five days of painstakingly creating intricate, white masterpieces, the completed works will be on public display Saturday during a “Final Frost” festival and celebration.



“We wanted to do a fish – and especially a beta fish – because they're so beautiful, and they have lovely, flowing fins,” said Jane Lineville, a local snow sculptor on a team from Teton Valley.



“They've been sculpting all week,” said Fallon Ryan, Downtown Driggs Association’s development and business engagement manager. “We've got five out of ten teams from out of state.”

Tourists are coming from out-of-state to enjoy the festivities.



“Saw these amazing artists setting up all these crazy ice sculptures, and the detail and just the precision that they have to do it is unreal,” said Raul Sanchez, of Jackson, Wyoming, who stopped by Snowscapes after skiing at Grand Targhee.



This year Driggs is hosting the Idaho Snow Sculpting Championship, continuing the competition that was long held in McCall, Idaho.

“Every year it's gotten bigger and better,” Mossman said. “So whoever wins here gets to go to the Nationals in Wisconsin.”

Families and people of all ages are invited to Saturday’s “The Final Frost” celebration at Driggs Plaza on 60 South Main Street.



You can vote on your favorite snow sculpture for People’s and Kid’s Choice awards from 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.

You can also watch a quick sculpt competition at 3 P.M. and the final awards ceremony starts at 5 P.M.

Free cookies and warm drinks will be available. Local food trucks will also lunch and dinner.



A local rock band, the Rock Skis, will provide music beginning at 4:30 P.M., and the festival concludes at 7 P.M.

Visitors can view the sculptures all weekend, but don’t wait too long. The sculptures could begin melting away as soon as Wednesday.

“This is an ephemeral art installation. So they have worked so hard to create beautiful masterpieces that will disappear They will melt – so there is a beautiful poetry to that,” said “Lisa Simmons, Downtown Driggs Association Executive Director. “So come soon, come tomorrow, come this weekend. Hopefully they'll be up next weekend. We're never sure how long they'll stay up.”