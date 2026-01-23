No snow? No problem, but watch out for road crews

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Just because there's no snow on the road doesn't mean that plow operators aren't on the roadways. Normally, this time of year, Local News 8 warns drivers to be vigilant on icy roads, as snowplow crashes are pretty common.

This year, the Idaho transportation department is taking advantage of the lack of snow. They are working on things like asphalt repair, guardrail repair, and tree removal. ITD is still asking drivers to look out for crews on the roadways.

"So this winter, as you're driving, I guess just be more cautious of those traffic control devices in places that you might not typically expect to see them for January and February, but at least that means we are getting caught up and making sure that the road is as good as it can be all year long," said Sky Buffat Public Information Officer for the Idaho Transportation Department.

Just because it has been a mild winter, Buffat says they are prepared for weather changes and will adjust their crew schedule accordingly.