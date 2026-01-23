PCSD 25 Board of Trustees Announces 2026 Leadership: Raymond Knoff Elected Chair

The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25:

POCATELLO, IDAHO – At its January regular meeting, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees conducted its annual reorganization and elected officers to serve for the year.

The Board elected the following officers:

Raymond Knoff, Chair

Deanna Judy, Vice Chair

Megan Furniss, Assistant Treasurer

Heather Clarke, Assistant Clerk

Jim Facer, Member

In addition to officer elections, the Board approved committee assignments for 2026:

Calendar Committee: Heather Clarke, Megan Furniss

CIP/Long Range Planning Committee: Raymond Knoff, Deanna Judy

District Curriculum Committee: Raymond Knoff, Megan Furniss

Textbook Adoption Committee: Deanna Judy, Raymond Knoff

Raymond Knoff Elected Board Chair

Raymond Knoff, who was elected to the Board of Trustees in 2023, was selected by his fellow trustees to serve as Board Chair. As chair, Knoff plans to focus on fiscal responsibility and long-range budgeting with careful consideration of the state’s current budget shortfall. Additional priorities include addressing the impacts of state and federal unfunded mandates—particularly in special education—and guiding thoughtful discussion around the role artificial intelligence will play in classroom instruction and educational choice.

Knoff brings extensive experience in education, technology, and district-level administration to the role. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education in Technology Education from the University of Idaho and completed his student teaching at Moscow Middle School. His professional background includes serving ten years as a District Technology Coordinator in Oregon, serving both the Umatilla School District and the West Linn/Wilsonville School District.

In addition to district leadership experience, Knoff has taught at Blue Mountain Community College in Hermiston, Oregon, and served as an instructor for Idaho S.T.A.R. Motorcycle Rider Safety. He previously held Idaho high school teaching certifications in Industrial Arts, Technology Education, Mathematics, and Physics, as well as vocational certification earned through his years of district-level service.

About the Board of Trustees

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees serves as the governing body of the school district. The Board’s authority is established by the Idaho State Constitution, state statutes, and regulations of the Idaho State Board of Education. Authority is granted to the Board as a whole, not to individual members. Trustees are locally elected officials who serve four-year terms, while the Superintendent of Schools, Douglas Howell, oversees the district’s day-to-day operations.

More information about the Board of Trustees and PCSD 25 leadership is available at www.sd25.us/district/board.