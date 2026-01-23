State and local leaders reflect on the life and service of former Rep. Linden Bateman

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho political community is mourning the loss of a former state representative and historian. Linden Bart Bateman, of Idaho Falls, passed away on January 22, 2026, at the Lincoln Court Retirement Community. He was 85 years old.

Bateman’s career in the Idaho Legislature spanned nearly two decades across two different eras, serving from 1977 to 1986 and returning to the Statehouse from 2010 to 2016.

A native of Salt Lake City, Bateman’s path to the legislature was rooted in education. After studying political science at Brigham Young University, he spent years teaching high school history and government. He later shared his expertise as a supervisor of student teachers at BYU-Idaho.

Beyond the halls of the Capitol, Bateman was a founding member of the Bonneville County Historical Society and took part in forming that county's history museum.

Tributes from State Leaders

Governor Little released a statement on the former legislator's passing, saying:

“Linden Bateman was a close friend of mine and a true statesman. Linden was passionate about Idaho history and played a key role in establishing March 4 as Idaho Day. He listened thoughtfully, led with principle, and always sought to do what is right. Idaho is better because of his work, and his legacy of character and public service will not be forgotten." — Governor Brad Little.

The Republican Party of Bonneville County also paid tribute to Bateman’s influence on the region, noting his "genuine care for people" and his commitment to conservative principles.