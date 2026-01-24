Mink Creek Nordic Center Hosts Potato Cup Cross Country Ski Races

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This morning was the annual Potato Cup: a variety of cross country ski races hosted at the East Fork Mink Creek Nordic Center outside of Pocatello. Racers traveled from around the region to participate in the races.

Participants under 18 years old can race in a 3K, while other cross country skiers can sign up for a 5K, 10K or 15K race. The races began over 20 years ago. Race Director Valerie Gill told us she remembers racing as a kid back in 2005. Now, she directs and participates in the Potato Cup every year.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Pocatello Cross Country Ski Foundation, which is a local non-profit that puts on cross country ski events. They host races and ski potlucks every other Wednesday at the yurt at the nordic center. They also work with the City of Pocatello to keep the trails groomed.

"The Potato Cup is always hard, but always a little nerve wracking," said Gill. "Some years we have a lot of snow and there's no nerves, but this year has been a real white knuckler right up until last week. I thought we were going to have to cancel the race as soon as last Monday."

The organizers were relieved that snow was coming down during the races today and provided enough for the trails. The lap at the nordic center is 5K and features plenty of uphills and downhills to challenge the skiers.

Some years, the Potato Cup draws up to 65 racers. This year, there were between 40-50 competitors. Because of the addition of the children's 3K race, there is a large age range of skiers.

"I know we had one kid here that just learned how to skate today," said Gill. "He did his first skating on the race course which I thought was awesome."

The Potato Cup is a freestyle race, which means they accept both skate and classic skiers. Gill says this is because they want everyone to come and feel welcome. The winners of each race also won various prizes.

For more information about events at the nordic center, visit pokyxc.org.