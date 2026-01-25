Cold and calm weather conditions continue into upcoming week

As the cold front moves through our region this weekend, we expect a continuation of the cooler temperatures and the mild conditions we've observed over the past few days. There is a slight chance of mountain snow near the Western Wyoming border this Sunday evening due to a large low-pressure system over the northern plains.

Low clouds that are bringing patchy fog in the valleys and plain continue to pose a slight advisory for the early morning hours. A weak trough on Monday evening will bring clouds and light precipitation to the upper Snake River highlands. Once high pressure begins to reenter our area by the end of the upcoming week, we expect to return to a gradually rising temperature trend.

Sunday low cloud coverage is expected to be dominant in the early hours of the day, with sunny skies for a nice Sunday afternoon and early evening. We remain under high pressure, with clear skies and cold air blowing in from the north. Afternoon highs will barely reach around freezing before cooling back into the lower 20s and teens for evening lows. Wind gusts will be mild, with gusts getting up to 20 mph in more highland areas in the early morning hours.

By Monday, we will begin to see a warming trend reenter our region. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain will be getting back up into the low 30s, and widespread lows in the 20s and teens for the evening. These numbers will continue to rise throughout the following days.