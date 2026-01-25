Community gathers at Bonneville County Courthouse to honor lives lost in Minneapolis

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Nearly 200 people gathered outside the Bonneville County Courthouse on Sunday, Jan. 25th to remember lives lost due to ICE violence.

The event began with speeches, followed by the crowd singing “My Country, ’Tis of Thee.” A moment of silence followed, as attendees stood quietly holding candles near the courthouse steps

The vigil brought together community members from across the area, many braving the cold to stand in solidarity and reflect on the loss. Vigil organizer Chance Marshall said the tragedy resonated deeply with the community.

“We resonate with that here in this local community,” Marshall said. “We see it as a reflection of what could happen in our community.”

While many participants focused on remembrance, some also held signs calling for peace and justice.

“I feel like this country is just slowly turning into a dictatorship,” vigil attendee Roxy said. “Seeing so many innocent people get detained, killed, or abused by ICE is just so inhumane and gross.”

Another attendee, among others, felt touched by the event.

"I kind of got emotional when we sang My Country, ’Tis of Thee, because this is a sweet land of liberty for everyone,” Nelson said. “The Constitution says all men are created equal. That does not mean just legal immigrants, the rule of law applies to everyone and should be followed regardless.”

Attendees all shared a similar connection as to why they came together as candles lined the courthouse steps as flowers were placed in memory of Good and Pretti.

“I’m really hoping that things slowly start turning toward the better, I feel like there’s so much negativity in the world," Roxy said, "I just really hope everyone can just spread positivity instead of policing every little thing anyone does and being hateful for no reason. Like there's really no reason, we're all human. I feel like everyone deserves love."

"I have a lot of hope for the future,” Nelson said. “That hope comes from my faith in our governmental system — that it will be fixed. Right now, it is not.”

The vigil concluded peacefully as everyone spoke until the sun set. Leaving behind candles and flowers as a symbol of remembrance and unity.

“It’s important to say their names,” Marshall said. “They’re not just strangers who lived in Minnesota. They are community members. They’re family members. They’re neighbors.”