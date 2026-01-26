A sneak peek inside the region’s first free-standing ER; Public open house scheduled for Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Development is entering its final stages at the new Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center North Idaho Falls ER, the region's first free-standing ER. While the ER won't officially open until early February, Local News 8 had the chance to take a sneak peek inside the facility.

“EIRMC North Idaho Falls ER will provide high-quality emergency care for members of our community and region. We believe it will be a more convenient option for many people, saving significant travel time when seeking care,” Betsy Hunsicker, the CEO of EIRMC, said in a July press release. “Patients can expect the same level of superior care as if they came directly to the ER on EIRMC’s campus.”



EIRMC will host an open house for the public at the North Idaho Falls facility on Tuesday, January 27, from 10 AM to Noon.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide continuous updates throughout the day.