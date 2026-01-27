Boise Meteorologist Dies in Plane Crash

BOISE, Idaho — (KIFI) A small plane crash has claimed the life of a man from the television news community.

Roland Steadham, the chief meteorologist for CBS2 in Boise is one of two victims after a plane crashed into the Payette river.

According to authorities, the plane hit a power line, and tumbled into an icy part of the river. Both occupants of the plane died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Steadham had a career in meteorology spanning 35 years, including work in Florida, Utah, and Idaho. He was 67 years old, and is survived by his wife and six daughters.

The other victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

The Gem County Sheriff's Office is investigating. We will update this story as more information comes out.