Public Input Wanted: Idaho Falls launches online open house for Elm Street reconstruction

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Public Works Department:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The City of Idaho Falls Public Works Department is beginning design work on a reconstruction project focused on improving safety and accessibility along Elm Street. Proposed improvements include street and sidewalk upgrades, traffic safety enhancements, and proposed speed limit changes, including a school zone near Alturas Academy. Community members are invited to learn more about the project and share their feedback through an online open house.

The online open house will allow residents to review proposed improvements for the reconstruction of Elm Street from Yellowstone Avenue to South Boulevard, explore an interactive map, and submit comments online. Public feedback will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2026.

To view the project and proposed improvements, visit the project story map website.

“Elm Street is an important part of our community, connecting downtown with South Boulevard,” said Chris Fredericksen, Public Works Director. “The project will improve safety, accessibility, and street conditions for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and students. We encourage everyone to review the plans and provide input by Feb. 15.”

The project will reconstruct Elm Street to improve safety and accessibility for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. Key improvements include:

Reconstructing pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards, making sidewalks and crossings accessible for all

Full-depth reconstruction of the roadway to improve street durability

Curb extensions (bulb-outs) at key intersections to improve pedestrian safety

Upgraded storm drain facilities

Relocation of the existing flashing beacon at Ridge Avenue for safer crossings

Updated signage and pavement markings to enhance traffic clarity

Proposed speed updates informed by a recent speed study near Alturas Academy. While the current posted speed limit is 25 mph, most drivers travel closer to 30 mph. The project proposes updating the posted speed to 30 mph, along with a dedicated 20 mph school zone during arrival and dismissal times to improve safety for students.

Design work is underway and is anticipated to be finalized in the spring of 2026 after receiving public input. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2027 to minimize disruptions to Alturas Academy’s school schedule. Public input is a vital part of the process, and the city is seeking feedback from residents, business owners, and other stakeholders on how Elm Street is used today and how the proposed improvements could better support safety and accessibility. This project is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to invest in critical infrastructure and improve connectivity by creating safer, more accessible streets for all users.

How to review and comment:

Explore the story map: View project details, maps and design concepts online.

Submit feedback: Share your comments using the online form on the story map

For more questions about the project or to receive assistance in filling out the form, contact Public Works at (208) 612-8250.