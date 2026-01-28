Christian Nationalism in the spotlight: Idaho Falls City Club hosts ‘Extremely American’ podcaster

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Christian nationalism was the topic of discussion at a public forum hosted by the Idaho Falls City Club Tuesday evening in Idaho Falls.

NPR podcaster and Boise State Public Radio contributor Heath Druzin has covered Christian nationalist movements in his “Extremely American” podcast since 2021.

He focused on Christ Church, led by pastor Doug Wilson in Moscow, Idaho, which he said meets the definition of a Christian nationalist church.



“When I'm talking about Christian nationalists, I'm talking about people who want a theocracy in America,” Druzin said. “They want the government to be explicitly run by Christian principles in the way that they interpret the Bible. In almost every case – the folks I talk to – it means that Christians and only Christians run the country. So, I'm not talking about Christianity. I'm talking about a movement, a specific movement. I'm talking about a movement that wants theocracy.”

Christ Church has risen to prominence, as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends an affiliated church that is part of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches. According to Druzin, Hegseth has stated Wilson’s books have influenced him.

Druzin said Christian nationalists believe that non-Christians, as they define them (including Catholics, Jews and Latter-day Saints), should not be able to run for public office and that women should not be allowed to vote in elections.

“My biggest concerns honestly, are, you know, seeing a Christian nationalist movement kind of take hold. you know, in the sense that, like, foregoing the separation of church and state that I believe our, our Constitution, our founding fathers built this country, this nation on,” said Patrik Roderer, who attended the event. ”Seeing that potentially erode into a theocracy is definitely something that I'm concerned about.”



The video of the Idaho Falls City Club event is available below.