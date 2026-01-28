Community turns out to support White Pine Charter School fundraiser

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Wednesday's snow and dropping temperatures didn't stop a large turnout at White Pine Charter School's annual Family Dinner Night.

The spaghetti dinner and bingo fundraiser included a student art show, a silent auction, and a penny raffle for younger students.

School Director Ron Cote says while the fundraiser raises a bit of money for the school, the main point of the fundraiser is to bring people together.

"This event is intended to bring the community together," Cote said. "We sell tickets, make money, it doesn't put a dent in the needs we have at the school, but the big draw is the community coming together and spending time together."

White Pine Charter School serves grades K-12. The junior high and high school are also a STEM academy, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and math.