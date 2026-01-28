Double Arrest in Drug Trafficking Case in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Two men were arrested early Tuesday morning in Pocatello on multiple charges of drug use and manufacturing.

The two men have been identified as 41-year-old David Fulton and 60-year-old Wadsworth Lothrop. Both men were booked into the Bannock County Jail on multiple charges.

Fulton has six charges in regards to drug trafficking of methamphetamine, posession of drug paraphernalia, grand theft, and manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Lothrop is also facing six charges of posession of a controlled substance, posession of drug paraphernalia and concealing or destroying evidence of posession.

Both men had warrants out for their arrest. The Pocatello Police Department said the case is now under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

They want to remind community members to be wary of suspicious activities in their neighborhoods and public areas.

"If you have a house and a car pulls up and stays there for two or three minutes and then leaves," said Lieutenant Vanderschaaf, "it could be indicative of drug sales."

They said watching for these short stops at houses and watching for anyone who doesn't belong in the neighborhood is key to stopping the drug-related issues.

"If you do start seeing something like that in the neighborhood, just give us a call and report it and we'll have our narcotics officers take a look at it," Vanderschaaf said.

The Pocatello Police say that drug arrests are consistent with the usual activity this time of year. Community member reports are the easiest way to help stop the spread of illegal drug activity in the Pocatello community.