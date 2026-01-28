New property acquisition expands Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area by 280 acres

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game:

RIRIE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of 280 acres during its November meeting, expanding the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in eastern Idaho. Funding for the acquisition was provided by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, onX, and Idaho Department of Fish and Game license dollars. The Department took ownership of the property in early December following Commission approval.

The newly acquired property is located approximately 16 miles east of Idaho Falls and is directly adjacent to the existing Tex Creek WMA. The 280 acres consist of two parcels that will provide important habitat benefits for big game winter range and Columbian sharp-tailed grouse year-round.

The southern parcel includes one of the few remaining juniper stands in the area, which has been shown to be critical winter habitat for mule deer following the Henry’s Creek Fire in 2016. Protecting this parcel helps maintain secure winter range for deer and other wildlife during harsh conditions.

The northern parcel is primarily grassland habitat, consistent with much of the former agricultural landscape within the WMA. This habitat supports Columbian sharp-tailed grouse throughout the year and contributes to the long-term conservation of the species.

Tex Creek WMA is managed to help wildlife when they are most vulnerable, while also providing unique hunting and recreational opportunities for the public. “Thanks to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and onX for helping to make this acquisition possible,” says Ryan Walker, Tex Creek Habitat Biologist. “Adding these additional acres will protect them in perpetuity and allow the wildlife populations that depend on these landscapes to thrive.”