Rep. Simpson touts $9 million federal investment for US-30 overhaul in Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) — Congressman Mike Simpson (R-ID) announced Tuesday that he has secured over $9 million in federal funding to overhaul the stretch of US-30 through the heart of Soda Springs.

The investment, part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026, was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives in a bipartisan 341-88 vote. The project aims to modernize aging infrastructure and bolster the local economy.

Simpson says the project is a long-time priority for Idaho and will help keep Soda Springs’ economy strong.

“This project will provide essential infrastructure improvements, enhancing public safety," said Rep. Simpson. "Additionally, it will attract more visitors, which will help keep Soda Springs' economy thriving. Since this has been a concern, I am proud to advocate for this project that will bring necessary improvements and benefit the people of Soda Springs and throughout the state.”

The funding will be used to fix the damaged base and surface pavement of US-30, fill in thin spots, and add a center lane to address safety concerns with an eastbound left turn into the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. The project will also replace old and failing water pipe connectors during construction that are located within the roadway section.

The reconstruction is a key part of Idaho’s 2025–2031 State Transportation Improvement Plan.

“ITD is grateful for Congressman Simpson's assistance in securing funding for this important project in the heart of Soda Springs. This is a great example of coordinating transportation improvements that benefit the city, county, and the state in a single project,” said Zak Johnson, ITD District 5 Planning and Scoping Engineer.