Eastern Idaho farmer Jamie Kress to lead National Association of Wheat Growers

EAST IDAHO — Today, the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) elected Jamie Kress as President during their 2026 Annual Conference in Washington, DC. Jamie and her husband Cory own and operate an 8,500-acre dryland farm in the Rockland Valley of eastern Idaho. Their farm is comprised primarily of winter and spring wheat, along with a variety of rotational crops including: canola, safflower, mustard, dry peas, and chickpeas. Kress most recently served as president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association—the first woman to hold that role—and has held multiple leadership positions within NAWG, including service on the Board of Directors, the Budget Committee, and as chair of the Domestic & Trade Policy Committee.

“It is an honor to serve as president of NAWG at such a pivotal time for agriculture. I am inspired by the resilience and innovation of wheat growers across the country, and I am committed to leading with collaboration and purpose. Together, we will elevate our voice in Washington, advance policies that empower producers, and secure a strong, sustainable future for nation’s farmers and rural communities,” said NAWG President Jamie Kress.

NAWG’s Board of Directors elected its new board of officers, with Nathan Keane of Montana elected as Vice President, Chris Tanner of Kansas as Treasurer, and Auston Andersen of Colorado as the new Secretary. Pat Clements of Kentucky will transition into the Past President position. Tim Turek of Kansas was also elected to the NAWG budget committee.

“Jamie Kress is a forward-thinking leader with a deep understanding of both the challenges and opportunities facing wheat growers today. Her vision, integrity, and talent for bringing people together will set NAWG up for long-term success and a bigger impact. Looking ahead, we’re confident that Jamie’s leadership will help the association grow stronger, more united, and a more influential voice for wheat growers across the country,” said NAWG’s Sam Kieffer.

All NAWG officers will start their terms on February 27, following the conclusion of the 2026 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, TX.