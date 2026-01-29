Idaho Falls farmer bags Ford F-150 Tremor in final days of Idaho Lottery’s popular scratch game

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho Falls resident Josh Hartfield is heading home with a lot more horsepower than he started with. The local farmer recently claimed the second top prize in the Idaho Lottery’s Bucks n’ Trucks Scratch game, walking away with a fully loaded Ford F-150 Tremor and $10,000 in cash.

While many players rely on pure luck, Hartfield takes a more calculated approach. While traveling through Northern Idaho for work, he stopped at the Super Store in Post Falls specifically to hunt for games nearing their end. Little did he know he'd leave the lucky winner of a new set of wheels.

“I do my research on the Scratch games, especially when games are close to selling out. If there’s a Scratch game that looks like it’s about to end, I’ll stop at places along the way and buy a few at a time,” said Hatfield. “I was looking for tickets on the game $200,000 Cash Spectacular. But I also knew that Bucks n’ Trucks was close to ending as well. When I saw them, I got a handful.”

Hartfield was originally scouting for $200,000 Cash Spectacular tickets, but his research led him to Bucks n’ Trucks, which was also on the verge of ending. At the time of his purchase, the game was 99.43% sold out.

“I have fun playing, trying to find the last tickets on a game, trying to help it get sold out, and maybe win, too,” added Hatfield.

With Hartfield claiming this final top prize, the Bucks n’ Trucks game has officially ended. However, Idaho Lottery Officials say one more truck remains up for grabs for those who didn't find a winning ticket in the wild.

Players have until February 19, 2026, at 11:59 pm MT to enter any non-winning tickets into the Idaho Lottery’s VIP Club for a chance to win the third and final Ford F-150 Tremor. The second-chance truck winner will be announced by February 26, 2026, at 3:00 pm MT.

For more information, click HERE. According to the Idaho Lottery website, lottery dividends benefit public education, with every play benefiting Idaho’s schools, students, and property taxpayers.