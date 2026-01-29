Shelley man arrested for battery and mayhem after Police standoff at local trailer park

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A Shelley man is behind bars today following a violent fight that turned into a police standoff at a local trailer park late Wednesday night.

Jeffery S. Fredrickson, 34, has been booked into the Bingham County Jail on charges of Felony Battery and Mayhem.

The Shelley Police Department reported on Facebook that the trouble began around 9:30 PM on January 28, as their officers responded to a battery at the trailer court on W. Oak Street. After they arrived on the scene, the victim told police Fredrickson had been hit and bitten them before they managed to escape the trailer and call for help.

When the victim had left the trailer, Fredrickson reportedly barricaded himself inside and refused to come out. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle for their injuries.

Because of the violent nature of the fight and the possibility that he had weapons, the Shelley police called in the STAR tactical team and detectives with the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division.

While police cordoned off the area and worked on getting a warrant to enter the home, Fredrickson's family stepped in. They managed to get him on the phone and eventually convinced him to leave the trailer and surrender to the police.

In its post, the Shelley Police Department thanked the neighbors for their patience during the incident and the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division and STAR team for helping resolve the night peacefully. The case remains under investigation.

All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.