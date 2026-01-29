Two Teton County men arrested in major multi-agency drug bust

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A coordinated, multi-agency narcotics investigation culminated in the arrest of two Teton County men and the seizure of a large cache of drugs, weapons, and cash.

On January 27, around 11:30 AM, Teton County Sheriff’s deputies—supported by federal and state partners—simultaneously executed search warrants at two separate homes. The suspects, identified as Jacob Alan Mitchell and Blaine Creigh Baldwin, were taken into custody without incident.

Both men have been charged with a string of serious charges, including; Felony drug trafficking of marijuana, felony possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to deliver, and felony possession of controlled substances.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that the operation was the result of an extensive joint investigation, with the goal of preserving the evidence of a large narcotics trafficking operation. Beyond the narcotics, investigators uncovered drug paraphernalia, multiple firearms, and a significant amount of U.S. currency. Police also seized digital evidence from both homes.

While the primary seizures have been made, the Sheriff's Office emphasized that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

All parties are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.