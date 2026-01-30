Idaho Falls Dealership wins prestigious award

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Stones Kia has been named among the top 3% of Kia dealerships worldwide. This recognition is a testament to the dealership's excellence in both operational performance and customer service.



The Idaho Falls-based dealership is one of only 100 dealers globally to receive the honor this year. The selection process, conducted by Kia, evaluates facilities based on high-level grading across sales, service, and parts departments.



"Something we didn't expect to have in Idaho Falls, Idaho," said Kyle Stringham, general manager of Stones Kia. "We’re very proud to win the prestigious award this year.”



Dealership success, according to Stringham, stems from a business model fundamentally rooted in consumer feedback and the quality of its staff.



Customer surveys and data collected by organizations such as J.D. Power are used to determine the rankings.



“The biggest thing I want to do is emphasize how proud I am of all my employees,” said Stringham. “I'm just one person. I don't make this whole dealership run without all of my other employees to put this all together. This would not have been possible.”



Despite the global recognition, Stringham said the dealership remains committed to maintaining a "small-town feel" as the Eastern Idaho community continues to grow.



"We still want that camaraderie," Stringham said. "We still want to feel like we're dealing with friends and family and people that we know. And that's what makes Stone succeed so well, because you come in here and we're not talking to you like a customer... You're our neighbor."



Looking forward, the dealership plans to remain active in community events and maintain a service-first approach that extends beyond the Kia brand. Stringham, who started his career in detailing before working through every department in the industry, noted that his technicians are trained to assist travelers and locals regardless of the make or model of their vehicle.



"If we continue to treat people like that, we'll always have a great business for people to come to," Stringham said.



