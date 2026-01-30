Idaho Falls’ most wanted ‘four-hoofed suspect’ is finally in custody (and he’s adorable)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The high-speed chase that captivated local social media has finally come to a gentle halt. A four-month-old goat, who became an overnight celebrity on the Life in Idaho Falls Facebook group, was safely captured by animal control officers this week.

For days, people in Idaho Falls reported sightings of the runaway kid darting through neighborhoods. The "four-hoofed suspect" proved to be a formidable challenge for local animal control officers, who were fortunately able to corral him into safety within just 20 minutes.

"Our officers were hot on the trail! This elusive escape artist zigged, zagged, and showed off some serious speed," the Snake River Animal Shelter shared in a Facebook update.

In honor of his "lightning-fast moves" and undeniable need for speed, shelter staff have officially dubbed the young goat Lightning McQueen, inspired by the popular character from Disney Pixar's Cars.

After his whirlwind tour of the city, the shelter says McQueen is reportedly trading the fast lane for some much-needed downtime. We’re happy to report he is now safe, warm, and relaxing at the shelter," states the update.