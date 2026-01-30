Idaho Falls Ranked No. 2 Best-Performing Small City in the Nation for 2026

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls has been ranked the No. 2 Best-Performing Small City in the nation in the 2026 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Report.

Released annually, the Best-Performing Cities Index objectively measures economic performance, ranking cities nationwide based on 13 metrics across labor market conditions, high-tech impact, and access to economic opportunities.

Idaho Falls has maintained strong momentum across these areas and has ranked among the top five Best-Performing Small Cities every year since 2021, highlighting the city’s sustained economic strength and resilience.

“This recognition highlights the consistent efforts of our community, businesses, and workforce to create an environment where opportunity and innovation can thrive,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw. “Idaho Falls continues to be a city where people and businesses succeed. It truly is a great place to live, raise a family and grow a business.”

According to the Milken Institute report, Idaho Falls ranks third nationally in five-year job growth and eighth in five-year wage growth, with wages increasing by 7.3% in 2024, well above the small-city average. The report also notes strong performance in housing affordability and broadband connectivity, with Idaho Falls in the top quartile nationally for access to affordable housing and 13th for broadband access. Overall, the findings show the city continues to demonstrate equitable growth, ranking among the top cities nationally for income equality and community resilience.

The full 2026 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Report is available on the Milken Institute’s website.