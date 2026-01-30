Idaho National Guard to slash tuition assistance by 29% following budget mandate

UPDATED: 12:48 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho National Guard members will see a significant drop in college financial aid as military leaders move to slash tuition assistance by 29% do comply with statewide budget cuts. The cuts are a direct response to Governor Brad Little’s order to reduce statewide spending by 3% across all agencies.

Major General Timothy J. Donnellan, Idaho adjutant general, warned the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) on Thursday that the reduction threatens recruitment and retention.

Major General Timothy J. Donnellan addresses members of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

"Many of our enlistees joined the National Guard (because), one, they want to stay in Idaho, and two, because Idaho offers the state education assistance." Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Donnellan, Idaho adjutant general and commander of the Idaho National Guard.

"I am concerned if we were to reduce it further, that we would break faith with our soldiers and airmen who have enlisted, and are willing to take that and improve their lives."

While Major General Donnellan told lawmakers that the Idaho Military Division had been able to absorb the budget cuts, he emphasized that they cannot cut the benefits any further.

The Fiscal Impact

Currently, the state allocates $650,000 for the State Education Assistance Program. According to a state budget analyst, the Idaho Military Division plans to cut $185,900 from the program for fiscal year 2027.

In addition to the tuition cuts, the division will reduce state matching funds for federal FEMA grants and National Guard cooperative agreements, according to a report by the Idaho Capital Sun.

Courtesy: Idaho Public Television

Escalating Budget Tensions

Earlier this week, a JFAC memo directed state agencies to prepare for an additional 2% cuts for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, on top of the initial 3% reduction.

The move was quickly condemned by Idaho Democratic leaders, who argue it will "take a chainsaw" to essential services. All state agencies have until the end of the day Friday to submit their plans for the additional budget cuts.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield rejected the order for budget reductions, stating in a letter to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s co-chairs. “The public schools budget is more than numbers on a spreadsheet. It represents every one of our students, classrooms, teachers, and communities.”

State Democrats condemn "balancing the budget" on National Guard families’ shoulders'

Following the announcement of the cuts, Idaho Democratic legislators and veterans Sen. James Ruchti and Rep. Chris Mathias released the following statements in response to state budget cuts reducing tuition assistance for Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen:

“Idaho Guard members step up to serve, and their families build their lives around the promises the state makes to them. Cutting tuition assistance pulls the rug out from under soldiers and airmen trying to get a degree, start a career, and stay in Idaho. As a veteran, I’m telling my Republican colleagues: don’t break faith with the people who wear the uniform.” - Senate Assistant Democratic Leader James Ruchti.

“Military education benefits made it possible for me and thousands of other Idahoans to earn a degree. Guard members rely on these benefits to balance service, work, and school at the same time. In a year with no recession, no pandemic, and no crisis beyond our control, I’m truly shocked JFAC leadership is choosing to cut a promise made to the people who serve our state and nation. Balancing the budget on military families’ shoulders deserves a hard pass.” - Rep. Chris Mathias.