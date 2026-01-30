Save Teton Pass Trail campaign hits $1.5M mark

WlLSON, Wyoming (KIFI) – The effort to complete a pedestrian trail over the Teton Pass continues to gain traction, hitting an important milestone of $1.5 million raised today.



"It's probably the most dangerous piece of road anywhere in Teton County, Idaho, or Teton County, Wyoming, right now. You've got 12,000 cars a day traveling 60 miles an hour," said mountain biker Tim Young.

The “Save Teton Pass Trail" campaign, led by a hardcore group of volunteers, is looking to finally connect Teton Valley, Idaho and Jackson Hole, Wyoming with a non-motorized path.

The project is shovel ready and if completed, would include a pedestrian skier underpass.

The proposed trail consists of a three- to four-mile stretch between Trail Creek Campground and Coal Creek on Wyoming State Highway 22, crossing technical terrain that requires sturdy, retaining walls.



"It's very narrow, and it's also the only way [for] people traveling by bicycle, the people that are going mountain biking, skiers that are coming back from a trip in the Tetons that are skiing back to their car – everyone has to use that road," Young said.



The campaign has received more than 400 donations – capped with a $200,000 donation today.



Organizers have extended the deadline to March 1 to raise another $1 to $2 million to complete the project, Young said.



Interested individuals can visit tetonpass.org to learn more or donate.