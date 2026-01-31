Anti-Ice Protests Sparked by Minnesota Fatalities Spread Across Eastern Idaho

POCATELLO, IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Anti-ICE protests were held in both Pocatello and Idaho Falls today. Hundreds lined the streets of both cities in protest against ICE activity, sparked by the second shooting in Minnesota last weekend.

The Pocatello protest was organized by Southeastern Idaho Citizens for Democracy. Hundreds showed up to protest ICE activity. The protest began at Caldwell Park before protesters walked over to the Bannock County Courthouse.

Local News 8 spoke with protesters about what they would like to see change in the country and why they showed up with their signs today.

"I'm here because, what's happening right now in our country is messed up," said Finn, a protester. "All my life in school we've been told to be kind, help people, and do what's right. And we're not seeing that reflected right now."

Another protester, Raye, told us she is disgusted by what she sees in the headlines and from the Trump Administration. Many of the signs protesters held today supported immigration and an impeachment of President Trump.

In Idaho Falls, the Young Democrats of Bonneville organized their own protest. It was held at the Broadway Bridge downtown, and over 320 people lined the street.

Miranda, with the organization leading the protest, told us everyone should care about the ICE issues because it could happen to them next. She says we never know when things could escalate.

"I believe sometimes the law enforcement works with ICE and we never know when it could be brought over here locally," said Miranda. "We need to be ready."

She added that organizations like the Young Democrats can help people find an avenue to speak out against the issues they care about and do good in their commuities.

In addition to these two protests, a vigil was held at the Madison County Courthouse in Rexburg in honor of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. More details can be found at localnews8.com.

