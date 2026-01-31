Peaceful vigil and pro-ICE protest in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)– Two demonstrations took place in Rexburg on Saturday, drawing community members to the Madison County Courthouse for both a vigil and a separate rally in support of ICE and Border Patrol.

The vigil began with speeches from the organizers of the event, followed by a moment of silence. Alongside candles, signs criticizing ICE were displayed by demonstrators.

Vigil attendees felt the event brought attention to issues they feel are especially important in eastern Idaho.

“Being in a red state it is most important in a city like Rexburg,” vigil attendee Blaine Sanderson Stevens said. “You can tell in the community that being here, out of anywhere else, is important to people, that there is a community here.”

Another organizer highlighted the importance of people showing up for their community.

"The whole point of our local political party existing is we want to engage civically with our community and help bring attention to issues that are very pressing and important to us. The recent killings of innocent people by ICE agents is obviously one of them," Chair of the Madison County Idaho Democrats Ethan Sandford said.

Across the street, a separate rally was held in support of ICE and Border Patrol. One supporter said he believes the agency plays a necessary role in national security and law enforcement.

"I can understand where people are coming from protesting ICE, but I think ICE is actually pretty important for this country. I think there is a lot of crime that are going on through these immigrants, and it is causing a lot of issues in America," attendee Josh Anderson said.

Both protests ended peacefully.